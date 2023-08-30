Did WWE already spoil Owens & Zayn vs. The Judgment Day at Payback 2023? Exploring massive clue

WWE Payback 2023, the upcoming Premium Live Event, will feature a title defense by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against the Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. This match was officially announced on a recent episode of WWE RAW.

Additionally, Rhea Ripley has already set expectations for Finn Balor and Damian Priest, indicating that changes within the villainous faction may occur if they cannot secure the tag titles.

Interestingly, the company may have unintentionally given away the bout's outcome by announcing a match at Superstar Spectacle. This event is set to take place in India and will see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defend their titles against Indus Sher.

So, this match subtly leaked that Owens and Zayn will likely retain their titles at Payback 2023. Hence, they will defend those titles against Indus Sher at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023.

While WWE often mentions that cards are subject to change. However, the likelihood of a title change at Payback appears low, as the company typically prefers to feature heel vs. face title matches. If Judgment Day wins the titles at Payback 2023, this might not align with WWE's traditional pattern, especially since Indus Sher is also a heel tag team.

Furthermore, including the Judgment Day members in the Payback poster suggests significant developments are in store for their storyline.

What else will happen at Payback 2023?

In addition to the highly anticipated Undisputed Tag Team Title match, WWE Payback 2023 promises to deliver several more exciting bouts.

Seth Rollins is set to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. Both have a heated feud intensified by Nakamura's references to Rollins' actual back injury.

LA Knight and The Miz will clash in a singles bout following intense interactions in recent segments. Rhea Ripley is scheduled to put her Women's World Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez.

One of the standout matches of the night will see Becky Lynch seeking redemption as she steps into a Steel Cage against Trish Stratus. Another championship bout is on the horizon as Rey Mysterio will defend his United States Championship against Austin Theory in a rematch.

Adding to the intrigue, Cody Rhodes has been announced for an unexpected segment on the show, as he will appear as a special guest on the Grayson Waller Effect. As we are just a SmackDown go-home edition away from Payback 2023, WWE might include an additional match or segment to build anticipation for the event further.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE