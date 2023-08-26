Former WWE Champion to cost Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn their titles? Exploring massive swerve

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are the current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Despite their ongoing feud with The Judgment Day, Jinder Mahal has revealed that the Undisputed Tag Team Titles will be up for grabs. For those unaware, Owens and Zayn are set to defend their titles against Indus Sher. This match is scheduled to take place at the Superstar Spectacle on August 8th at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

With this announcement, we now have the first official match for the Indian event. While Owens and Zayn face off against Veer Mahaan and Sanga, the champs need to keep an eye on another looming threat posed by Jinder Mahal. The Modern Day Maharaja has been accompanying Indus Sher over the past few months. However, even with Jinder Mahal at ringside, it appears unlikely that his interference could cost Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn their Tag Titles.

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 will held in Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad

It's worth noting that WWE is making its return to India after a hiatus of six years. Given the occasion, the company might also steer towards having Indus Sher dethrone Kevin Owens and Zayn to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions. This decision could serve as a significant statement by the Stamford-based promotion upon their return to India.

With the event taking place in India, it's highly likely that any WWE Superstar connected to India will play a prominent role in the show.

For Indian viewers, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of WWE in India.

What else to expect from WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 besides Kevin Owens Sami Zayn match

The Undisputed Tag Team Title match isn't the only major highlight of the show. John Cena's return is generating significant excitement among Indian fans. For those unaware, Cena is scheduled to appear at Superstar Spectacle 2023 in India, marking his first-ever match in the country.

At present, there hasn't been a confirmed opponent named for Cena. Additionally, the presence of the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, is anticipated, and there's a likelihood that he will defend his title at the event. The roster also boasts other notable names, such as Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch, all of whom are set to be part of this event.

Given that the event is set to take place in India, there's widespread speculation about the potential return of The Great Khali. It'll be interesting to see what surprises the company has in store for Indian fans at the Superstar Spectacle.

