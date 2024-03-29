Did WWE also hint at 10-time champion's return alongside John Cena and Stone Cold? Exploring potential hint

The anticipation for WrestleMania 40 has now reached new heights due to the potential belief of John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin's making surprise appearances at the mega event. As well as the appearance of the two legends, recent indications seem to hint at the surprise of Brock Lesnar coming to the Showcase of Immortals alongside these two veterans.

The reason for the speculation regarding Lesnar's appearance originated from the hint spotted by fans during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Previously, fans noticed Stone Cold and John Cena being on a production truck during the brawl segment between Cody Rhodes and The Rock.

However, soon after the conclusion of the red brand, the Stamford-based Promotion uploaded a video on their official website. In this digital slide, the second last image captured the scene where Rhodes is seen lying on the ground with the People's Champion standing tall with the weighing belt.

Meanwhile, in the background, fans spotted a production truck that featured Brock Lesnar and this leads to speculation that The Beast would appear in this year's Showcase of Immortals. For those unaware, the latest report from WrestleVotes claimed that the production truck teasers were done purposely by the company.

Overall, it will be engaging to see what will happen at WrestleMania 40 and whether Brock Lesnar will make his return along with the speculated arrival of John Cena and Stone Cold.

Why John Cena aiding Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 will make perfect sense

The American Nightmare already has the backing from Seth Rollins in his battle against The Bloodline. However, if Cena also appeared to help the challenger then the angle would make perfect sense for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

One of the primary reasons behind this is due to the heated rivalry the 16-time World Champion had with the Samoan faction. Back at SummerSlam 2021, Roman Reigns and Cena wrestled in a title bout from which The Tribal Chief emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, Cena returned to the company last year, leading to a singles showdown between Solo Sikoa and the veteran at the Crown Jewel Premium Live event. This match also ended with Cena suffering a brutal loss.

So if Cena appeared to aid The American Nightmare on Night 2 of the Grandest Stage of Them All, then this would make perfect sense as Cena seeks vengeance from the Samona faction.

