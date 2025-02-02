Did WWE break a major rule during Men's WWE Royal Rumble match? Exploring potential botch

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event has finally concluded. Two stars have punched their tickets to The Show of Shows by winning the traditional Royal Rumble matches.

One of the most anticipated matches at the premium live event was the Men’s Royal Rumble. The Stamford-based promotion swerved fans by booking Jey Uso to be the last man standing in the squared circle. He bested 29 other competitors before pointing at the WrestleMania 41 logo. It seems like the company broke a major rule during the 30-man contest.

The two men who kicked off the Men’s Rumble were Rey Mysterio and Penta. While the two luchadors were performing a sequence on the apron, Penta's feet touched the ground. Technically, the former AEW star should have been eliminated. However, the match official allowed him to continue, breaking a significant rule in the process.

Penta delivered an impressive performance in the Rumble, sharing the ring with top names like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, AJ Styles, and more.

Major internet star made his WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2025

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble was full of surprises from start to end. Many major stars made their presence felt in the match in hopes of securing a WrestleMania main event for themselves. The bout also featured a last-minute celebrity addition, as IShowSpeed replaced Akira Tozawa, who was taken out by a frustrated Carmelo Hayes on the entrance ramp.

CCO Triple H seemingly ran out of alternatives after Tozawa was deemed unfit to enter the Rumble. Hence, The Game forced streamer IShowSpeed to replace the 39-year-old RAW star. It marked the social media megastar's official WWE in-ring debut. After Speed eliminated Otis alongside Bron Breakker, the latter speared him and tossed him out of the ring.

It will be interesting to see if the company acknowledges the Penta-Rey Mysterio botch from the Men’s Royal Rumble.

