Did WWE contact Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) about the WrestleMania 40 teaser?

Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose) has been away from WWE for five years but fans thought hell had frozen over at WrestleMania 40 for a brief moment. The Shield's theme music hit during Roman Reigns' main event clash with Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

That was a tease given the situation involving the three members of The Shield. A sleeping Jon Moxley was inundated with messages from friends asking if he was returning to the Stamford-based company. He revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated:

"I was asleep in Japan when that was going on. When I woke up, I had these messages saying, ‘I thought you were coming out!’ And I was like, ‘Coming out where?’ It’s cool that people thought it was me. But I was asleep.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Jon Moxley's former Shield partner Seth Rollins had already lost in a grueling match against Drew McIntyre to open Night Two of 'Mania 40. So when The Shield's theme played during the main event, many thought that his WWE character Dean Ambrose was making an unbelievable return.

That said, it wouldn't have been legally possible without AEW President Tony Khan giving the go-ahead. The Lunatic Fringe is reportedly contracted to the Jacksonville-based company until 2027. He's been with WWE's main competitor since May 2019 and is a three-time AEW World Champion.

Seth Rollins turned out to be the man behind the theme playing during WrestleMania 40's main event. The Architect tried attacking The Rock with a chair but Roman Reigns intercepted with a spear on his former ally.

WWE fans shouldn't expect to see Jon Moxley appear at WrestleMania any time soon

Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) spent eight years with WWE from 2011 to 2019. He started his main roster run as a member of The Shield, where he held the WWE United States Championship.

The 38-year-old went on to win the WWE Championship, the Intercontinental Championship (x3), and the United States Championship. He was also a two-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champion with Seth Rollins.

However, Jon Moxley's departure was rather unceremonious as he grew disillusioned with life under Vince McMahon's regime. He missed the creative freedom he once had during his youthful days on the indy scene.

Thus, the Blackpool Combat Club member opted to leave when his contract expired in 2019. He joined AEW a year later and has been one of the company's poster boys ever since.

Jon Moxley signed a contract extension in 2022 keeping him tied to Tony Khan's company until 2027. He made it clear that he wasn't going anywhere:

"I don't plan on going anywhere else. It's the best job in the world, and I'm very lucky to have it." [H/T - Sports Illustrated]

This means any fans pining for Moxley to appear at a WrestleMania in the near future will be disappointed. He has appeared at The Show of Shows before, including in a losing battle against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32.

