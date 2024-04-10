Was Dean Ambrose planned to return to WWE at WrestleMania 40 as part of The Shield? The truth confirmed

The main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 40 was a classic masterpiece in terms of storytelling. WWE culminated the storyline of Seth Rollins' betrayal of The Shield ten years ago in Cody Rhodes' match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Fans were overwhelmed by the star power during Reigns vs. Rhodes, and the ending left everyone with a bittersweet feeling.

Roman Reigns had two possible options to end the main event of Night Two. First, take down Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Second, take down his former friend, Seth Rollins, for betraying The Shield in 2014 by assaulting Reigns with a steel chair. The Tribal Chief let the feeling of revenge get the best of him, and he chose to take down The Visionary at the cost of his title belt at WrestleMania 40.

During the main event, The Shield's music played in the arena and the WWE Universe was convinced that Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, would be heading down to the ring to save Rhodes from Reigns. However, it was Seth Rollins wearing The Shield's gear. Now, it has been confirmed by Tony Khan that the Stamford-based promotion never reached out to AEW to bring Jon Moxley to WrestleMania 40 in any capacity.

Had Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins united to stop Roman Reigns from taking down Cody, it would have been an exceptional moment. Nevertheless, the dawn of the Triple H era was marked with a historic title reign coming to an end, Cody Rhodes finishing his story, and the former Big Dog finally getting revenge on The Visionary.

WrestleMania 40 became the biggest event in WWE's history

Triple H, The Rock, and others had claimed that WrestleMania XL would be the biggest edition in The Show of Shows' history. Well, quite a lot happened during the two-night extravaganza, and fans even saw the surprising returns of John Cena and The Undertaker.

Following the event, WWE updated the statistics. The Stamford-based promotion revealed that WrestleMania 40 marked the most viewed edition, most social, and highest merchandise sales in the event's history. Moreover, the episodes of SmackDown and RAW before and after WrestleMania 40, respectively, broke viewership records as well.

The cherry on top was the WWE Universe getting a chance to witness Stephanie McMahon back in the ring when she kicked off Night Two of WrestleMania 40.

