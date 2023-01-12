Did a WWE director attempt to bury Roman Reigns' cousin?

Roman Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa is running wild since his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle. He is the enforcer, the muscle, and the destroyer of the Bloodline. While Roman Reigns will always be the center of attraction, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos also get their fair share of the spotlight to shine in which they deliver.

While Roman Reigns' cousin is getting a push of his own in the company, former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes WWE head of TV production, Kevin Dunn tried burying the muscle of The Bloodline.

Sikoa was in a match with Dolph Ziggler on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Enforcer defeated Ziggler thanks to the new finisher, the legendary Samoan Spike, however; the finisher didn't land properly. On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed Dunn replayed the botched Samoan Spike twice to bury him.

"People could say whatever they want about Kevin Dunn. Bro, he’s great at his job. When I see something like this, that’s where the red flag goes up to me. Because to me, bro, that was done purposely for whatever reason. He clearly spiked him in the arm, and you replayed it, bro. That was done to bury somebody, bro."

Roman Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa reveals what career advice The Tribal Chief gave him

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at WWE Clash at the Castle. The Street Fighter helped Roman Reigns beat Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales. Since then, he has been a regular on the main roster with his Bloodline.

The Tribal Chief has now been in this business for over a decade. He is at the top of his game and a veteran in a position to guide the upcoming WWE superstars. Speaking to New York Post, Reigns' cousin revealed the advice given to him regarding his career.

“Stay out of trouble, you know what I mean? Keep your head down and just work hard. The eyes up, the ears open, the mouth shut.”

Roman Reigns also gave top-notch on-screen advice to Sikoa by sharing his personal habits and experiences.

"I remember him telling me, ‘Before show time starts, I carry myself different. It’s different when I’m in the back and I’m talking to you and your brothers. But when the red light comes on, stand up straight, puff your chest out and you walk different.’ I remember that now. I’m in the back and I’m kind of slouched over talking with my brothers. Then when our music hits, I’m three inches taller than I was before.”

Solo Sikoa is currently used as the bodyguard of the Bloodline and a dominating superstar when he is in his singles matches. It is yet to be seen if WWE keeps things similar or will push him for a title run on either brand.

