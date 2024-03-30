Did WWE Hall of Famer drop major teaser about the name of a new Bloodline after WrestleMania 40? Analyzing potential clue

As we are just a few days away from WrestleMania 40, fans are experiencing so many twists and unexpected turns. However, amid this, the WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has posted a music clip, named "DYNASTY FOREVER" which has generated curiosity among the fans regarding the potential teaser dropped by the Samoan legend in this music.

One of the potential teasers dropped by Rikishi is the possible formation of a new Bloodline faction after this year's Showcase of The Immortals. The potential belief arises as the Hall of Famer has specifically mentioned his sons in this music clip. While talking about Solo Sikoa, Jimmy, and Jey Uso, the Anoa'i family member sounded:

"Jey and Jimmy cutting the promo now, they want TC to show up and take a photo. Yeah, I saw it coming that’s why you’ll got Solo.”

Here, the legend mentioned how Jey and Jimmy both are cutting promos on the Road to WrestleMania. This is also seemingly a reference to the currently scheduled match between the Samoan twins for this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

Meanwhile, the reference to The Enforcer is seemingly a hint to the arrival of Solo in the Samoan faction and also with the present scenario between Jey and Jimmy Uso as it lyrics state "I saw it coming that's why you'll got Solo".

So it seems like Rikishi is cooking something with his sons getting involved in the same which stems the speculation of him forming a new Bloodline faction in the post-WrestleMania 40.

What Rikshi wants his sons to do after their match at WrestleMania 40?

Speaking on his podcast, Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the Attitude Era star expressed his wish that he wants his sons to walk back together holding hands after their singles bout at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Not only this he also mentioned how a match between Jey and Jimmy would be a treat for the world. However, the wish he expressed is due to being a father of both the boys and also wanting to have the story closed after this WrestleMania match.

For those unaware, the WrestleMania 40 match between the Samoan twins is the first-ever singles match between them. It will be engaging to witness what will happen at this year's Show of Shows in Philadelphia and how will emerge as the victor in this first-ever showdown.

