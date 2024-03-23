Rikishi reveals what he wants to see happen at the end of Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40

Jimmy and Jey Uso are sure to steal the show at WrestleMania 40. The twin brothers will face off in their ultimate dream match two weeks from today, with high expectations across the planet.

Among the most excited people to see The Usos fight, Rikishi has opened up about what he wants from the match. Jimmy and Jey's father is incredibly proud of them as the build towards WrestleMania 40 continues. The Attitude Era legend had previously picked which of his sons should win the match.

However, regardless of the outcome, Rikishi wants Jimmy and Jey Uso to reunite and leave the ring together. On his podcast, Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the WWE Hall of Famer stated his wish for his boys to "walk back together holding hands" to end their feud.

"It's going to be definitely a treat for the world, and I can only pray for our father that they go out there, perform, and be able to walk out there and walk back. I would love to see them walk back together. I would love to see my boys at WrestleMania 40 walk back together holding hands so that story can close," said Rikishi. [23:00-23:25]

During the same podcast episode, Rikishi also expressed concern about one aspect that may affect the match between Jimmy and Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40. He wants it to be perfect!

Jey Uso appeared on WWE SmackDown as part of Cody Rhodes' plan

The build to WrestleMania 40 heated up on SmackDown, as Main Event Jey Uso was a part of the babyface pack that stopped The Bloodline from ending the episode on top. He stood opposite his brother, Jimmy, but they were supporting players in the main story on display.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns had a face-to-face, with the promise of no physical interference from any member of The Bloodline. Of course, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa came out to join The Tribal Chief, only for Jey and Seth Rollins to defend The American Nightmare.

It will be interesting to see how WWE books the rest of the build to all the WrestleMania matches involving The Bloodline. Will Jimmy and Jey Uso continue to get involved in the feud between Rhodes and Reigns? Only time will tell how this storyline plays out. These are exciting times!

