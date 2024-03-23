10-time champion joins Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins against The Bloodline in a big twist on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns had a face-to-face meeting during the main event of SmackDown, which could have been better. However, the explosive end saw 10-time champion Jey Uso join him and Seth Rollins in a big twist.

Cody and Roman's face-to-face interaction had less substance, with Reigns calling him the greatest #2 of all time. He also called Rhodes an idiot early into their promo. Paul Heyman followed The American Nightmare around on RAW to see if he was alone.

While Roman Reigns left the ring, a shot showed Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso entering from two different parts of the crowd, ready to ambush Cody Rhodes.

However, not only was Seth Rollins present, but 10-time tag team champion Jey Uso was as well, siding with Cody and Rollins:

It was always known whose side he was on, but he rarely appeared on SmackDown to directly take on The Bloodline following the betrayal of SummerSlam 2023.

Jey Uso is ready for the biggest singles match of his career as he takes on his brother, Jimmy Uso, at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

The music quickly switched up to The American Nightmare's theme song as SmackDown came to an end.

