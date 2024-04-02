Did WWE hide a potential teaser on the location of Clash at the Castle on RAW? Exploring a few fan theories

WWE teased fans with a glimpse of this year's Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event on the latest episode of RAW. A commercial aired during tonight's show and the poster for the premium live event has fans speculating that it will take place in Scotland, United Kingdom.

The poster shows a darkened castle with blue light glowing over it. That was not much to go by but fans have put their eagle eyes on and analyzed this year's Clash at the Castle logo.

The logo features a lion that is extremely similar to the one that appears on the Royal Banner of Scotland. It could mean that Drew McIntyre might return to his home country for the premium live event.

Fans have concluded that Clash at the Castle is headed to Scotland, United Kingdom, either in Edinburgh or Glasgow. One fan even suggested it would take place at Ibrox Stadium, the home of Rangers Football Club, which is Drew McIntyre's favorite football team.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Alba Fyre appeared to confirm that Clash at the Castle will be held in Glasgow. She uploaded a now-deleted X/Twitter post with the apparent poster for the event which features Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Jey Uso.

Fans took a screengrab of Fyre's post that indicates the WWE roster will be performing in Scotland on June 15, 2024.

Seeing if the premium live event is being held in Scotland, United Kingdom will be interesting.

Drew McIntyre's villainous spiral began at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

Drew McIntyre has become one of WWE's most despicable heels in recent months. The Scottish Warrior is heading to WrestleMania XL where he will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The 38-year-old star has the opportunity to win the world title in front of fans which he could not do during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Scottish Warrior won the WWE Championship after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, but that took place at the Performance Center.

McIntyre nearly won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in front of fans at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, two years ago. However, he came up short on home soil after losing to Roman Reigns after interference from Solo Sikoa.

The 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match winner has since been on a collision course with several main eventers. He has also felt betrayed by the WWE Universe for not having his back amid his failure to win the world title.

McIntyre has flourished in his new villainous role and could end Seth Rollins' title reign at WrestleMania XL. The Scottish Warrior could then head to Clash at the Castle in June 2024 as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

