The main event of WWE Night of Champions saw John Cena win against CM Punk. Despite trying his best and even thwarting Cena’s low blow, Punk lost his chance at becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion.

However, this was not a clean win and could have revealed what the Second City Saint will do next. This could take place at SummerSlam and will feature a reignited feud that fans have loved in the past.

Near the end of the match, Seth Rollins came out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Despite having Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed by his side, Rollins was unsuccessful thanks to Cena and CM Punk working together. However, The Last Real Champion did use the opportunity to pick up the win and retain his title.

This was a shocking and largely controversial finish to the match. Rollins hit Punk with the Curb Stomp, which allowed Cena to toss The Visionary out of the ring and get the pinfall.

Rollins is now the reason why CM Punk lost his title shot opportunity. WWE could turn this into a storyline due to The Second City Saint and Rollins' history. Both men have feuded since the former AEW star returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series in 2023. The Visionary won over Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

The two will likely feud in the weeks ahead, resulting in a match at SummerSlam that could see Reigns make his return to WWE. The OTC has not been seen since RAW after WrestleMania, and fans have been waiting for his return.

However, it must be noted that right now these are just speculations, and nothing in this regard has been confirmed yet.

CM Punk to ruin Seth Rollins’ cash in?

Night of Champions was the first time Seth Rollins tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. However, he was unsuccessful thanks to Sami Zayn and Penta interrupting.

Now that he tried that during Punk’s match, there could be repercussions, and The Best in the World might be coming for revenge.

Many fans have speculated that Rollins could try to cash in at Saturday Night’s Main Event during Gunther and Goldberg’s title match at the show. The bout will be for the World Heavyweight Title, which is what Rollins lost to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.

However, this is where CM Punk could get his revenge by interrupting the cash-in and rendering it unsuccessful. This would be a major 'L' for Rollins and another unsuccessful cash-in attempt.

