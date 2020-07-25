Did the result of a Championship match set for WWE RAW just get spoiled? [PHOTO]

With this week's episode of WWE RAW set to feature two major title matches - Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler and Asuka vs Sasha Banks - you might say that it's unmissable, but has one of the Superstars involved just given away the result of one of those matches by sharing a photo on Twitter?

Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, WWE have been taping more than one episode of television at a time, with 20th July (Monday) seeing both this week's (20th) and next week's (27th) episodes being taped, and 21st (Tuesday) seeing both this week (24th) and next week's (31st) episodes of SmackDown taped.

POSSIBLE SPOILERS

While the result of the match has not yet been clarified, if you want to completely avoid any potential spoilers, please stop reading the article here.

If you continue to read past the next heading, you may see a spoiler for this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Has the result of a WWE RAW Title match been spoiled?

Last night, during the airing of this week's SmackDown, Sasha Banks took to Twitter to share a photo of herself posing with both the WWE Tag Team Championship and the RAW Women's Championship.

Now, we all know this doesn't mean anything at face value as Sasha Banks is currently holding the RAW Women's Championship, despite not being officially recognized as a champion.

The Boss would capture the RAW Women's Championship after a rather ambiguous finish involving Bayley and a referee shirt at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, and she's held on to it ever since. However, this week's episode of RAW sees Banks and Asuka clash to determine who is the champion once and for all, with the match - and title - being won or lost via pinfall, submission, DQ, or due to interference.

If you look a little closer at the RAW Women's Championship in the photo, though, it is very clear that it has the 'Sasha Banks' side plates screwed on - which wasn't the case on this week's SmackDown.

WWE seem to have changed the side plates on the #WWERAW Women’s Championship following the tapings for last night’s #SmackDown



The plates visible on TV were Asuka plates. Banks has shared a photo where her side plates are visible on the title. pic.twitter.com/X9lVlPHvcf — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 25, 2020

In the photoshoot, Sasha Banks was wearing the same outfit as on this week's SmackDown, so the shoot was most likely conducted on the same day as the tapings.

It's worth pointing out that, at the point of SmackDown being conducted, Sasha Banks vs Asuka for this week's episode of Monday Night RAW was already filmed.

The #WWERAW Women’s Championship now has Sasha Banks side plates on it... pic.twitter.com/PTHYmTEhbN — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 25, 2020

Now, two episodes of SmackDown were recorded this week, so may WWE have changed the side plates on the Championship in between tapings so that the new plates were in place for next week's SmackDown, following a title change on RAW?

There's no way to know for sure until we see the actual match take place, but it's very interesting indeed to note that, at some point this week, the side plates on the RAW Women's Championship seem to have changed from 'Asuka' to 'Sasha Banks' - and that both women will compete for the title in a matter of days.