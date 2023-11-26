Did WWE purposely plan CM Punk's return to overshadow Randy Orton's comeback? Possible reason explored

CM Punk and Randy Orton made their much-awaited return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. While Punk's return comes nine years after he left the Stamfoed-based promotion, Orton made his comeback to WWE after being sidelined due to a back injury he suffered last year.

While both returns were loved by fans, it seemed the promotion planned CM Punk's return to overshadow The Viper's comeback. The reason why WWE did this can be attributed to them not being sure about how Orton would look during his match at WarGames.

During the main event contest, Randy Orton did not take many shots and seemed to perform limited moves. This could obviously be due to him and the promotion not wanting to take a risk since he just recovered from an injury. Even The Apex Predator's entrance at the Premium Live Event seemed rushed.

Hence, there is a possibility the promotion might have planned CM Punk's return on purpose so that it could overshadow Orton's appearance. However, regardless of what may be the case, both returns were well received by fans, and it will be interesting to see how these superstars perform in the coming weeks.

Triple H said he is proud of Randy Orton after Survivor Series: WarGames

Triple H and Randy Orton go back a long way in WWE. From being stablemates to rivals, the duo have gone through plenty together. The two have a great amount of respect for each other. The same could be seen through what Triple H said about Orton after Survivor Series: War Games.

At the post-show press conference, The Game spoke in detail about Randy Orton. HHH mentioned he was proud of Orton not only as a wrestler but also as a human being. Triple H also lauded Orton for coming back after suffering through a rough injury. He said:

"So incredibly proud of him where he is not only as a performer but as a man, as a father, as a human being, just incredibly proud of Randy Orton. When you have the kind of injury that he had where things were touch and go (...) I've been there where they tell you you might never do this again."

The Game added:

"That's a rough experience. To be able to fight back what he went through, to be able to do what he had done and come back here tonight and have the moment that he had was just awesome."

Check out the entire video below:

Based on these statements by Triple H, one can imagine the bond he shares with Randy Orton. Given The Viper has now made his full-time return, it will be interesting to see what he achieves in his current run with WWE.

