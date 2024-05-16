Did WWE really discover 3-time Women's Champion at a Hooters? Exploring the truth

Numerous WWE Superstars have interesting past jobs before becoming professional wrestlers, including former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. However, unlike most, her past is not connected to any sport or profession similar to what she has now.

Liv Morgan was introduced to WWE fans in 2014 as part of the NXT roster. Although her first few months in the company saw her incur several defeats, things eventually turned around, and she earned a call-up to the main roster in 2017. In 2022, Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank and cashed it on the same night of the titular event against Ronda Rousey.

Everything that Liv Morgan has accomplished so far is impressive, but more so if fans knew her previous profession wasn't even sports.

In a recent discussion with Chris Van Vliet during the WWE Priority Pass On Location, Liv Morgan confirmed she was discovered while working at a Hooters. The former SmackDown Women's Champion explained that at work, she was known as the person who loved and followed wrestling during her shifts.

Before she began working at that place, another wrestler, whom she chose not to name, managed that branch in the past. Since that wrestler would go to Hooters if they had an event, Morgan knew them and introduced herself. Due to her interest and knowledge, that wrestler eventually introduced Liv to Joe DeFranco, a strength and conditioning coach who also trained Triple H.

Despite having limited knowledge and not working out in the past, Liv Morgan persevered in her training and didn't give up. Joe eventually reached out to WWE and suggested they hire Liv. The superstar then began training for months besides working at Hooters before getting hired by the promotion.

Was the wrestler who discovered Liv Morgan at Hooters a WWE star?

Some might wonder who was the wrestler who discovered Liv Morgan in her former job that led to her WWE job. However, his name may already be familiar to many.

The wrestler who discovered Liv at Hooters is a former superstar and Morgan's ex-boyfriend, Enzo Amore (AKA Real1). In the past, Enzo talked about how he introduced the current RAW Superstar to DeFranco, which led to her signing. The former Cruiserweight Champion also claimed he was proud of Morgan's accomplishments.

It's interesting to see the transformation Liv went through in the past few years in the company. The 29-year-old will square off against Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.