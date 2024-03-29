Released WWE star was supposed to win MITB and dethrone Ronda Rousey instead of Liv Morgan: Why did plans change?

Most fans remembered Ronda Rousey's title defense at the 2022 Money in the Bank event for different reasons, all thanks to Liv Morgan. However, it wasn't even supposed to be the current RAW star who was supposed to take the spotlight from The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

At the 2022 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Ronda Rousey successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya. However, her celebration was cut short after Liv Morgan, who became the Women's MITB winner earlier that night, cashed in and won against The Baddest Woman on the Planet. As it turns out, Morgan's spot was supposed to be for Lacey Evans.

In Ronda Rousey's new memoir Our Fight, she revealed that Paul Heyman told her that the company decided to crown Lacey Evans as the person to win the Money in the Bank contract and dethrone Ronda. Rousey said she was happy upon learning the result since the former superstar also just returned after giving birth.

A week later, Rousey told Evans it was her time to be champion. Unfortunately, these plans were halted two days later. Ronda said she received a call from Heyman informing her that Lacey was out and they decided on Morgan as "Vince is just feeling Liv this week."

Ronda said she was happy for Liv and they were both quite close since they debuted on the main roster around the same time. She understood why they chose Morgan since she had more momentum and fan support, but she couldn't help but think how she had just told Lacey she would be champion and now she wasn't.

What brutal bump did Ronda Rousey suggest in her rematch against Liv Morgan?

Liv and Morgan at the end of their 2022 Money in the Bank match

Ronda and Liv continued to feud for the title in the following months, concluding at that year's Extreme Rules event in an Extreme Rules match. The match saw Rousey win back the title, but she also suggested ensuring her opponent would come out strong.

In the same memoir, Ronda suggested that they would fall on thumbtacks while applying her signature armbar. However, Liv Morgan wouldn't tap and instead would just pass out. This way, Ronda would win the title but Morgan would come out like a "bada**."

Where are Ronda Rousey, Lacey Evans, and Liv Morgan now?

As of this writing, Liv Morgan is the only person still signed under WWE. In August 2023, Lacey exited the company and Ronda in October of that same year. However, the latter returned briefly in the latter parts of 2023 to wrestle in independent promotions.

It would be interesting to see if Ronda Rousey will ever return to WWE in the future.

