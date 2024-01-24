Did WWE ruin Damian Priest's opportunity to cash in on RAW? Fans call out major Royal Rumble flaw

On Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest is one of the biggest dark horses. While most fans are focused on CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, they often forget that Damian currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and can become champion whenever he wants.

However, a recent development by WWE concerning Damian Priest has somehow created confusion among fans. On social media platform X, he has been announced as an entrant in the Royal Rumble. This decision has been criticized by many.

As per several fans online, The Judgment Day member should have been the one to cash in his MITB contract on Seth Rollins on RAW. Given Rollins is injured and will be required to step away from in-ring competition for a while, this could have been an excellent opportunity for Damian to win his first world championship in WWE.

However, the promotion did not choose to go with the same and announced him in the Royal Rumble instead. When the Rumble match begins, it will be interesting to see how Damian performs. Given CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are favorites to win, his chances of winning the match seem bleak.

WWE veteran calls Damian Priest's recent match on RAW sloppy

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest wrestled in a one-on-one match against Drew McIntyre. While Damian had his moments in the match, a distraction from R-Truth led to McIntyre registering a crucial win. While many fans enjoyed the match, a WWE veteran felt it was sloppy.

During an appearance on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was critical of the match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. As per Russo, the match wasn't good overall.

“It was really, really sloppy. There were a lot of spots in the match where it looked like they were waiting for each other. It was (...) It was not a good match, and I didn’t like the comedy spot, where’s the referee? Come on, bro! The referee’s helping him pick money,” he said.

After this defeat, it will be interesting to see how Priest can stage a comeback on RAW. It will also be interesting to see his actions leading to Royal Rumble.

