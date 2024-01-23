WWE RAW main event labeled as "sloppy" by wrestling veteran (Exclusive) 

WWE aired the latest episode of RAW from New Orleans, Louisiana. The show featured a much-awaited face-off between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. Seth Rollins also addressed his future after being injured last week. Vince Russo has now shared his thoughts on the program's main event, which saw Drew McIntyre take on Damian Priest.

McIntyre secured a crucial win over Priest after a distraction by R-Truth. The former 24/7 Champion came out to the ring to share Priest's share of profit from recent merchandise sales. This allowed The Scottish Warrior to capitalize and deliver a Claymore to The Archer of Infamy.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized the match and said he didn't like the comedy spot:

“It was really, really sloppy. There were a lot of spots in the match where it looked like they were waiting for each other. It was (...) It was not a good match, and I didn’t like the comedy spot, where’s the referee? Come on, bro! The referee’s helping him pick money,” he said. (45:33 - 45:53)

Drew McIntyre says Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are following in his footsteps after intense face-off on WWE RAW

As mentioned, there was a much-awaited face-off between Rhodes and Punk on RAW. During their exchange, they reflected on their time together in developmental and remembered the great Dusty Rhodes.

The former AEW stars made it clear that they won't let their history interfere with their goal to win the men's Royal Rumble match. Drew McIntyre is another superstar desperate to win the annual contest, and he was interviewed backstage on RAW. During the chat, he discussed the Punk-Rhodes segment.

McIntyre said Rhodes and Punk were trying to do what he had already done by winning the men's Royal Rumble match and headlining WrestleMania. The Scottish Psychopath was also confident that he would reign supreme on Saturday. It will be interesting to see which star will emerge victorious from the bout.

