Did WWE rush Becky Lynch's next feud? All you need to know about the rivalry

Over the last few months, Becky Lynch had been involved in an interesting feud with Trish Stratus. Both women displayed courage and intent to emerge victorious in their matches on RAW. However, at Payback 2023, The Man ended her feud against the legend by registering in a steel cage match.

Since the Irish wrestler finished her feud at Payback, many wondered what's next for Becky Lynch. While several angles were rumored, this week on NXT, the RAW Superstar appeared after Tiffany Stratton defended her NXT Women's Championship against Kiana James.

Delivering a message to Stratton through a video package, Lynch mentioned she would challenge Stratton for the title next week. Since the feud was booked, many have wondered if WWE rushed it. The answer to such a question would be no.

Expand Tweet

As a matter of fact, Lynch vs. Stratton is a feud WWE had reportedly been planning for a while. Considering Becky's rivalry with Stratus is over now, this is the perfect opportunity for her to win her first NXT Women's Championship. For Stratton, feuding against Big Time Becks will be a massive opportunity.

Becky Lynch paid her tribute to a wrestling superstar

The last week or so has been a difficult time for wrestling. Becky Lynch is one of the many wrestlers who was left shattered by the death of Bray Wyatt. However, to further add to her agony, the 36-year-old lost her close friend and fellow wrestler Dean Merton.

On social media, Becky Lynch wrote about Merton's role in her life and wrestling career. The former RAW Women's Champion added Merton always believed in her.

"My pal. I wish you knew how special you were. You were kind and genuine and talented and hilarious. I could talk to you about anything. I'm going to miss you. When I got my tryout, you were one of the first people I told. I'd pick you up and we'd drive to Bray together, talking about life and wrestling and CrossFit. We'd train in the freezing cold gym and laugh and banter and exchange holds. You believed in me," she wrote.

Lynch mentioned Dean Merton was there for her whenever she needed him and vice versa.

"You were my friend and you were there for me through everything. And I was there for you. I wish I could have been there more. I'll miss our chats and your jokes. I won't miss working out with you cause you always killed me. Love you buddy. I'm going to miss you. Rest in Peace."

Since beginning his professional wrestling career in the early 2000s, Dean Merton competed in promotions like ICW and WXW Germany. The late superstar was popularly called Alexander Dean and Sean South in the wrestling world.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena