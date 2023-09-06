"Love you buddy" - Becky Lynch pays tribute to fellow wrestler after he passes away at 35

WWE RAW star Becky Lynch has paid tribute to a fellow wrestler who passed away today at 35 years old.

Dean Merton, known as 'Alexander Dean' and 'Sean South' in the wrestling world, has passed away. The veteran's career began in the early 2000s, and he competed in ICW and wXw Germany during his time as a wrestler.

Becky Lynch took to social media to pay tribute to Merton and thanked him for believing in her early in her career.

"My pal. I wish you knew how special you were. You were kind and genuine and talented and hilarious. I could talk to you about anything. I'm going to miss you. When I got my tryout you were one of the first people I told. I'd pick you up and we'd drive to Bray together, talking about life and wrestling and CrossFit. We'd train in the freezing cold gym and laugh and banter and exchange holds. You believed in me," wrote Lynch.

Lynch added that Merton was there for her whenever she needed him to be, and she will miss spending time with him.

"You were my friend and you were there for me through everything. And I was there for you. I wish I could have been there more. I'll miss our chats and your jokes. I won't miss working out with you cause you always killed me. Love you buddy. I'm going to miss you. Rest in Peace," she added.

Becky Lynch sends message to Trish Stratus following WWE Payback

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' rivalry finally came to an end this past Saturday night at WWE Payback.

Lynch defeated the WWE Hall of Famer in a Steel Cage in the first match of the night. After the match, Zoey Stark entered the ring and started arguing with Trish Stratus. Stark hit her mentor with the Z360 and left her alone in the ring. Stark debuted on the main roster as Stratus' protege and helped her defeat Lynch at Night of Champions in May.

Following her victory over Stratus at WWE Payback, The Man took to Instagram to send a one-word message to her rival.

"Respect," wrote Becky Lynch.

NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton confronted Becky Lynch backstage at WWE Payback following her victory. It will be interesting to see if the 36-year-old attempts to capture the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career in the weeks ahead.

Would you like to see an NXT Women's Championship match between Lynch and Stratton? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

