Becky Lynch sends a one-word message to Trish Stratus after their Steel Cage Match at WWE Payback

Becky Lynch has decided to bury the hatchet with her arch-rival Trish Stratus following their incredible Steel Cage Match at WWE Payback.

In the aftermath of Lynch's victory, Stratus took to Instagram to express her gratitude towards The Man by thanking her in her latest post.

In response to this, Lynch commented with a one-word message, seemingly officially ending the rivalry on a brighter note.

"Respect" wrote Becky Lynch.

Lynch and Stratus' rivalry began several months ago, when the Hall of Famer betrayed the Irishwoman. This led to a series of matches between the two, and along the way, Zoey Stark also aligned herself with Stratus.

At Payback, not only did Lynch get her hand raised in vicotry but Stark also attacked Stratus post-match, ending their alliance in the process.

Jim Cornette recently discussed Trish Stratus' future in the WWE

Trish Stratus' future in WWE remains uncertain, and it remains to be seen if she will continue her in-ring career or not.

Jim Cornette recently addressed Stratus' future while speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru. He stated that the multi-time Women's Champion was possibly on a short run with WWE.

According to Cornette, Zoey Stark could carry the feud forward on behalf of Trish. He said:

"Well, we've been waiting for this for quite some time, haven't we? I'm pretty sure this was probably gonna be where Becky emerges triumphant. I would think Trish came back for a limited run after she's been retired this long. So are they gonna transition to Becky and Zoey? And Zoey can carry the banner for Trish. I think we should bet on Becky for this one, don't you?"

Becky Lynch was recently victorious over Stark, and with the latter betraying Stratus, it's quite likely that Lynch and Stark will go their separate ways going forward.

