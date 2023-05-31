Did WWE's Alexa Bliss date Braun Strowman in real-life?

Braun Strowman is one of the superstars Alexa Bliss was paired up in WWE. While the former RAW Women's Champion has had her fair share of romance with fellow stars in the past, The Monster of All Monsters is not one of them.

For those wondering, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss did not date in real life, but they once teased a brief on-screen romance. In 2018, they were paired for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge known as Team Little Big. The duo eventually displayed some intimate moments. An example is when Bliss grabbed Braun's beard and seemed to lean in for a kiss. However, it did not happen after The Miz interrupted, who was teamed with Asuka at the time.

Although a romantic angle between the former tag team partners never truly transpired, it was brought up a few years later. In 2020, Braun entered a feud with Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship. Since both men had a history together as part of The Wyatt Family, Bray incorporated Alexa into his mind games. During their match at that year's Extreme Rules, The Eater of Worlds used Bliss to distract his opponent.

Braun Strowman is currently dating current WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez. On the other hand, Bliss has been married to Ryan Cabrera since 2022. The married couple even recently announced that they're expecting their first child in December this year.

Did Alexa Bliss ever date a WWE Superstar?

The 31-year-old star may have never dated Braun Strowman, but she did have a real-life relationship with former WWE Superstar, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy.)

In 2015, the current WWE star aligned herself with Murphy and Wesley Blake (aka Westin Blake). It was also during this time when Alexa and Buddy entered a real-life relationship. The following year, the former couple got engaged. However, another major event that happened was Alexa getting drafted to SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss shared that the transition caused them to push the wedding date, and they only had limited time to see each other. They eventually split in 2018. In 2021, Matthews was released from his WWE contract. The following year, Matthews was signed to AEW and began dating current superstar Rhea Ripley.

Although fans definitely miss seeing Alexa on WWE programming, it's good to see that her absence is due to good news. It remains to be seen when she will make her return to the ring.

