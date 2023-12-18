Did WWE "spoil" huge title change with epic CM Punk RAW segment? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk and Seth Rollins were involved in a highly-acclaimed face-off on the December 11th, 2023 episode of WWE RAW. The Visionary interrupted The Voice Of The Voiceless after the latter committed to the red brand, accusing him of trying to tear down the place they both called "home". After the World Heavyweight champion's fiery promo, Punk declared himself for the 2024 Royal Rumble, heavily teasing a WrestleMania feud between the duo.

The Straight Edge Superstar's night was far from over, however. He was seen interacting with the likes of Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest and Kofi Kingston backstage afterwards. All these interactions seemed like either random teases for future feuds, or allusions to his past, but could they have signified something more? Given that McIntyre was given a WHC match on New Year's Day, could a shocking title change be imminent?

Expand Tweet

Picture this: First, CM Punk costs Seth Rollins the title match against The Scottish Warrior. Then, the duo eliminate each other from the Royal Rumble, beginning a personally heated 'Mania feud. In the same Rumble, Sami Zayn returns and outlasts all 29 other men, setting up a Show Of Shows title bout with McIntyre. This later facilitates a Damian Priest cash-in, leading to a Summerslam title feud

Given Triple H's love for subverting expectations, the fact that Punk vs. Rollins doesn't need a title, plus McIntyre and Zayn both long overdue for world title reigns, this feels like a distinct possibility. Additionally, The Second City Saint and The Revolutionary have centred their motivations around personal feelings and being the "Best In The World", barely mentioning the championship.

Do you think WWE will pull off this incredible swerve? Do you see McIntyre, Priest, Zayn and the other uncrowned top stars winning the title in 2024 if it's involved in Punk vs. Rollins?

Drew McIntyre's heel turn has started off with a bang on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre has been on a tear since turning heel on the road to WWE Survivor Series 2023. The Scottish Warrior's actions are villainous, but the frustrations that got him to that point are quite understandable. Many fans believe his current run deserved to be rewarded with a world title run, a sentiment they also hold regarding the likes of Sami Zayn, LA Knight, Gunther, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

Capturing the World Heavyweight Championship would solidify his new heel gimmick, and set up potential blockbuster feuds with the aforementioned stars. It remains to be seen if the WWE creative team capitalizes on his momentum, or books him to lose to Seth Rollins for the second singles title match in a row.