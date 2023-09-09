Did WWE spoil the Survivor Series main event when SmackDown was off the air? Sifting through subtle clue

It seems that WWE has begun to prepare fans for a massive Survivor Series main event this year. The company seemingly teased the line-up for the November premium live event after SmackDown went off the air.

Fans who attended SmackDown live were able to witness a dark tag team match. Michin and Zelina Vega took on former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in said match.

Expand Tweet

The other one saw Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar team up to take on The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford). These two showdowns could lead to faction warfare where Latino World Order teams up with The O.C. to take on Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller in the Survivor Series main event.

Of course, that’s just fantasy booking up to this point, as we’re still two months away from the big premium live event. It is worth mentioning that WWE will have a stop in Fastlane in October before Survivor Series.

The Survivor Series main event isn’t expected to be made official until the very end of October. With that being said that, WWE creative under Triple H likes to drop subtle teases for major feuds and storylines, and they might have already started to do that on RAW and SmackDown.

Predicting Survivor Series main event for this year

Survivor Series is one of The Big Four Premium Live Events from WWE. This year’s show will go down at the All State Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Fans are already cooking up ideas for how the main event will look like this year.

It is possible that this year's main event could see The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa) team up with The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, and Damian Priest against John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, AJ Styles, and LA Knight.

All five babyfaces have had their interactions with members of The Bloodline in some way or the other during the past few weeks on WWE television. As for how Balor and Priest may fit in with The Bloodline, the pair attacked AJ Styles on SmackDown this week and then offered him to Solo Sikoa.

We’ll have to wait to see what Triple H has in store for the big event.

How would you book the Survivor Series card? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.