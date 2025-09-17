Did WWE star CM Punk ever drink alcohol?

The Voice of the Voiceless, CM Punk, is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the entire wrestling industry. He has been a role model for every young talent trying to make a name for himself in the industry, and is considered to be one of the rare stars who is said to be a ‘Total Package.’

While Punk has always brought back memories of the infamous pipe bomb promo he delivered in 2014, a lot of the things that he said ended up being debatable. However, his return to the company managed to bring about a major shift in the entire industry, with WWE proving why it is not in competition with any other sports entertainment brand in the world.

Though there are a lot of things that fans appreciate about CM Punk, one of the biggest ones is that the star has never consumed alcohol. While this is partially true, it has brought immense respect for him, and fans have often addressed it over the years.

CM Punk has indeed never consumed alcohol, except for the one time when he took a whiskey shot for Harley Race on his birthday. In an interview, Bruce Prichard revealed the entire story of the single time Punk drank alcohol.

The legend revealed that the Best in the World was always encouraged by Harley Race to take a shot, but he never did. However, after the legend passed away, Punk took a shot as a tribute to the legend.

“Now Punk doesn't drink, doesn't do dr*gs, but he took a shot out of respect for Harley Race. And goes, 'You know, Harley asked me to do it, one shot's not going to kill me. I'm not going to go get hammered. I took a shot out of respect for Harley Race.' And for whatever reason, I thought that was cool and that just kind of showed the love and respect he had for the business and the old timers,” revealed Prichard.

Wrestlelamia.com @wrestlelamia Even though CM Punk is "Straight Edge", staying away from alcohol and drugs, he broke that rule on one occasion. He took a shot of whiskey for Harley Race on his birthday. That is awesome and shows an incredible amount of respect. (Something to Wrestle With)

CM Punk is set to team up with his wife this weekend

The Voice of the Voiceless has a major task ahead of him this weekend, but he is not alone. The legend is set to team up with his wife, AJ Lee, who made her return to the industry after more than a decade, to take on the current power couple of WWE, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

The mixed tag team match is set to take place this Saturday at WWE Wrestlepalooza, and fans have been waiting to see CM Punk team up with his wife and meet two of the greatest stars ever to step foot in the squared circles. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the stars next.

