Did WWE subtly confirm Cody Rhodes' heel turn? Decoding the ending of SmackDown

By Love Verma
Published Oct 18, 2025 03:41 GMT
Cody Rhodes locked horns with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown! [Image credits: WWE on X]
Cody Rhodes locked horns with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown! [Image credits: WWE on X]

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown ended with a massive brawl between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. This happened when The Scottish Warrior got an impromptu Undisputed WWE Title match against Rhodes. However, things ended unexpectedly when The American Nightmare used his title belt to cause a disqualification.

Ad

In the post-match, a major brawl broke out between them and the officials, and security arrived to separate them. However, amid all this, WWE subtly confirmed Cody Rhodes' character switch.

Usually, a babyface star never causes a disqualification by using unauthorized items or weapons in the ring. Despite The American Nightmare being a heroic star on SmackDown, he still used the championship to attack The Scottish Warrior. This change in behavior by the champion subtly suggests that Rhodes may have either silently turned heel or is on the verge of doing so.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Even Cody Rhodes appeared notably frustrated during this entire segment and was more ruthless than usual. All of this suggests that WWE is planning to turn him heel as the Undisputed Champion, and the ending of SmackDown is major proof of it.

What's next for Cody Rhodes after WWE SmackDown?

Drew McIntyre claimed himself as the No. 1 contender for the Championship. As a result, Cody Rhodes granted him the match, but with the disqualification, their rivalry is not over yet.

Ad

The upcoming premium live event is Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, which is scheduled to stream live on November 29 from Petco Park in San Diego, California. The American Nightmare has already been advertised for the show, opening the possibility that Rhodes vs. McIntyre might be part of the card.

Besides that, Saturday Night's Main Event is another show ahead of WarGames, and WWE might incorporate a rematch between McIntyre and Rhodes for the NBC special. Also, their rivalry is likely to attract more attention in the coming weeks.

Ad
Ad

Also, it won't be a surprise if the Stamford-based promotion finally crowns McIntyre as champion. Previously, Drew had suffered losses in major matches, but with Seth Rollins defeating Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, it diminishes his momentum, increasing the chances of McIntyre becoming the new titleholder.

Now, only time will tell what plans Triple H has in store for the Undisputed Champion and Drew McIntyre. If The Scottish Warrior becomes the new champ, the landscape of SmackDown will undergo a drastic change, and this potential title loss will further push the idea of Cody's heel turn.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications