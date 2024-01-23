Did WWE subtly dismiss blockbuster Gunther feud at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the RAW segment 

Gunther is currently enjoying a dominant reign as the Intercontinental Champion in WWE. Since winning the title, The Ring General has showcased himself as the fighting champion and secured triumph against veterans like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, etc.

Amid this, fans have witnessed an unexpected confrontation between Gunther and Seth Rollins in the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Further, this confrontation also solidifies a potential belief that the company might plan to postpone a huge dream showdown between the Imperium Leader and Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 40.

For those unaware, a battle between the Ring General and Brock Lesnar has been highly speculated since their face-to-face confrontation during the previous year's Royal Rumble match.

As we are on the road to WrestleMania 40, a few reports indicate that The Beast might return soon and eventually challenge Gunther for a match at this year's Grandest Stage of All Time.

However, during the latest episode of the red brand, the IC Champion confronted Rollins when he was addressing his future as World Heavyweight Champion. Initially, Gunther praised the Visionary and further cleared his intention to win this year's traditional Royal Rumble match and challenge Seth for his World title at WrestleMania 40. However, the promotion subtly dismissed a dream feud in the process.

So, if this potential scenario comes to fruition, fans might have to wait a longer for a dream contest of the Ring General vs. Brock Lesnar. Notably, CM Punk is currently the most favorable superstar to win the 30-man Royal Rumble match this year, which makes Gunther vs. Seth Rollins highly unlikely for the Shows of the Shows in 2024.

When did Gunther clash with Seth Rollins for the first time?

A match between the current IC Champion and Rollins is something fans have already witnessed in the past. The Ring General clashed against the Visionary for the first time on November 8, 2019. At that time, the Imperium Leader was called Walter.

This battle resulted from the heat between NXT and RAW heading toward the Survivor Series 2019. The match resulted in the victory of the current World Heavyweight Champion via disqualification.

Since then, they haven't wrestled in any singles bout yet on television, which indeed generates anticipation among fans for another showdown in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Imperium Leader delivered an iconic Iron Man performance at Royal Rumble 2023. It will be interesting to see what happens when he again enters the traditional Rumble match this year.

