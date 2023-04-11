Did WWE subtly hint at a major match involving The Bloodline for Backlash 2023?

The Bloodline has been dominating WWE for nearly three years now. It started with just Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, Jey Uso was then added, and Jimmy Uso joined without much resistance before Solo Sikoa seemingly completed the faction. While Roman Reigns' match at Backlash is unknown, WWE may have subtly hinted at a major six-man tag team match involving The Bloodline.

Last year, The Bloodline headlined WrestleMania Backlash in a six-man tag team match as Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. That won't be the same case this year, but at least three of the six stars will possibly be involved in a similar situation as on RAW this week, Matt Riddle and Sami Zayn made an unexpected appearance despite reports that they weren't going to make it due to travel issues.

As a result, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle stood tall against The Usos and Solo Sikoa, despite the latter winning in the main event against KO. This seems to be a clear indication that we will get a six-man tag team match at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Matt Riddle has served as The Bloodline's newest problem, as he was taken out by the faction before his stint at rehab in late 2022.

The Bloodline has had firm control even after WrestleMania 39

Despite Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn getting their moment at WrestleMania 39 Night 1, things seem more of the same as before. The dominant faction normally stands tall, and they get victories as well.

This was best reflected by the fact that Jey Uso defeated Sami Zayn on SmackDown, while Solo Sikoa defeated Kevin Owens on RAW.

WWE seems to have a particular interest in protecting Solo Sikoa, as Cody Rhodes was the only one to defeat him clean in a singles match.

