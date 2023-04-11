2 Top WWE stars interfere in Bloodline assault in last-minute RAW appearance after reports of them missing the show

The Bloodline was set to stand tall on Monday Night RAW yet again. However, their efforts were thwarted despite Solo Sikoa successfully defeating Kevin Owens in the main event, thanks to the help of The Usos. In what was a last-minute appearance, Matt Riddle and Sami Zayn interfered in the post-match assault despite reports that they were missing the show.

It was reported that travel issues affected RAW in several ways. For one, Matt Riddle's first match in five months against The Miz was scrapped, while IYO Sky was planned to go up against Bianca Belair, but that changed, and she defeated Mia Yim and Piper Niven instead to become the #1 contender for the RAW Women's title.

It was then reported that Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle were going to miss RAW due to travel issues, but it was passed off on the show by Paul Heyman by saying that the two were simply afraid of Solo Sikoa - who was confirmed to have orchestrated the attack on Kevin Owens this past Friday on SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa defeated Kevin Owens in a familiar finish on this week's RAW, and while the post-match beatdown by The Bloodline was happening, Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle returned in the very last minute to make the save.

This was the second time in a few days that Riddle has had to make the save.

