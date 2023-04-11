WWE personality claims to know the real reason why Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle missed RAW before sudden appearance in main event

WWE RAW was an enormous show for the company as the second event of the red brand after WrestleMania, but Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle were not on it. The build-up to Backlash was well underway on the show, with Cody Rhodes challenging Brock Lesnar as well as The Bloodline very much present on the show. However, Paul Heyman addressed the conspicuous absences on the show.

Last week on SmackDown, Matt Riddle ran in to save Sami Zayn from a beatdown during the main event.

Reports claimed that Zayn and Riddle were set to perform on this week's RAW as well before the matches were canceled. While travel woes were blamed for the changes, Paul Heyman had something else to say.

During the show on RAW, he addressed how The Bloodline was all present on the show, and the reason that Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle were not there was because they were scared of Solo Sikoa.

He said the two superstars were afraid to face the Bloodline's Enforcer with the Usos present as well. He then also pointed out how that left Kevin Owens alone on the show and how the star would suffer as a result of his friends' absences.

Owens was facing Solo Sikoa on the latest episode of RAW.

In the end though, he was proven wrong by both stars as they ran in to end the show and interfere in the beatdown by The Bloodline on Kevin Owens.

