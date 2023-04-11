Kevin Owens defeated by Bloodline member in controversial finish on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens was defeated by Solo Sikoa after The Usos interfered during the match.

The rivalry between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and The Bloodline continued even after they defeated The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39.

Last week on SmackDown, a new Superstar joined the fight against The Bloodline. Matt Riddle came out to save Owens from getting seriously injured at the hands of Solo Sikoa. This set up a match between the two men.

However, due to travel issues, Riddle and Sami weren't at the arena throughout the show. This meant that Owens had to go into this match alone.

But that wouldn't stop him as he put on a good show. Owens was determined to defeat Sikoa. The Usos made their presence felt throughout the match.

In fact, they were interested during the match's closing moments, allowing Sikoa to pick up the win.

After the match. The Bloodline proceeded to attack Kevin Owens. However, Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle were here to help him out. They brawled with The Bloodline before chasing them away.

Now that Riddle has been added, we might soon see a six-man tag team match at WWE Backlash.

