Did WWE subtly retire the Universal Championship? Exploring the situation with Roman Reigns' title

After a heated conclusion to the WrestleMania Kickoff press event, Roman Reigns is now heading towards the Grandest Stage of Them All with Cody Rhodes as his opponent. The Tribal Chief wrestled the American Nightmare last year where he emerged victorious. The 2024 Men's Rumble winner once again has the chance to finish his story by dethroning the Head of the Table.

However, soon after Triple H officially announced this showdown for the main event of WrestleMania this year, fans spotted a major potential spoiler in the official graphic of this match. In the official graphic, Cody Rhodes is titled the American Nightmare but on the other hand, Roman Reigns is marked as the WWE Champion. This raises concern among the fans as many believed that this is a subtle hint about the Undisputed Universal title being retired now in the company.

However, it is important to note that during the press conference event, WWE referred to Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Universal Champion on multiple occasions seemingly indicating the true status of the Championship.

Moreover, this might be a potential hint about the Undisputed title being completely retired from the company once the Head of the Table loses his title in the Stamford-based promotion.

Fans trolled Roman Reigns after the press conference event

Soon after the conclusion of the press event, the potential villainous side of The Rock became the talk of the town. Many fans started trolling the Bloodline Leader, stating that he seems like Solo Sikoa in front of the People's Champion. Many fans even claimed that The Rock is now seemingly the new Bloodline Leader heading towards the road to WrestleMania 40.

Roman & Rock were also seen together during the backstage segment just after their heated confrontation where The Great One confronted Triple H and Roman was only listening to them. This has led to fans starting to make memes about the Tribal Chief for his silence in front of the Rock.

Moreover, as both Roman & Rock left the venue together, this seems like a potential indication of their future alliance against Cody Rhodes in the company. The main reason behind the People's Champion standing toe to toe with Roman Reigns is due to Cody taking shots at the Samoan heritage.

It will be interesting to witness how things will unfold in the near future, as Reigns will clash against Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

