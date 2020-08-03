Did WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt tell us that Alexa Bliss was Sister Abigail months ago?

Ever since the conclusion of WWE SmackDown and the massive cliffhanger with regard to Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt, the entire pro wrestling fraternity has been buzzing with excitement and anticipation. It is a welcome feeling that not many who watch the current WWE product have felt recently, and one has to commend Bruce Prichard for thinking outside the box and embracing the unconventional with Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt.

In case you've been disillusioned with the WWE product (and can someone really blame you, if you have?) and have missed what's been happening with Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, here is a small reminder and a recap. Bray Wyatt has wanted Braun Strowman to return to his collective again, and yet Braun Strowman has expressed no desire to do so. It would all culminate in a Swamp Fight, where Bray Wyatt would use Alexa Bliss (pictured as Sister Abigail), who was Braun Strowman's love interest once upon a time, to play mind games with the Monster.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross seemed to be on the verge of a split, with us not knowing who would turn on the other following the main event of WWE SmackDown, when the lights would go out, and The Fiend would show up. To the shock and amazement of everyone, he applied the Mandible Claw on Alexa Bliss, giving birth to a whole bunch of fan theories.

I shall talk about one theory that WWE fans have put forth with regard to Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt in this article and I welcome you to chime in and share your thoughts about the same, in the comments below.

Did you miss Bray Wyatt subtly telling us that he would be abducting Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown, months ago?

Bray Wyatt is at his creative best during the Firefly Funhouse segments and in one such segment, he had presented the creepy doll that resembled Alexa Bliss (to a great degree). At the time, many had assumed that the blonde doll was a representation of Liv Morgan, but it has been made clear ever since, that Morgan was never meant to be cast as Sister Abigail.

Look at the similarity in attire between the two pictures. It is the level of depth that WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt goes to, to tell a story, that has made him such a beloved figure in the WWE Universe.

Advertisement

In fact, this doll would make a very interesting appearance during the feud between The Miz and Bray Wyatt as well, and one wonders if The Eater of Worlds had planned for Alexa Bliss to be Sister Abigail all along. See if you can catch a glimpse of the doll in the following video:

Bray Wyatt went on to post a very cryptic tweet shortly after his attack on Little Miss Bliss and one can only guess what it means for all of the parties involved. If you have any guesses, feel free to chime in, in the comments section below.

Who controls the past controls the future.



Who controls the present controls the past. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 2, 2020

So, what do you guys think? Is this theory too far-fetched or would you say that there's a real possibility that WWE and Bray Wyatt had set the stage for the transformation of Alexa Bliss to Sister (Blister) Abigail months ago?

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts.