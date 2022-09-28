Did WWE Superstars The Rock and Triple H like each other?

Triple H (aka Paul Levesque) and The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) are two of the most well-known wrestlers, even outside WWE. Although they spent a lot of time together and are on good terms, they had a rough start.

Besides D-Generation X, The Game and Shawn Michaels also were stablemates in The Kliq alongside Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and X-Pac in the early 1990s. A few years after the group's formation, Dwayne debuted as Rocky Maivia. It has been noted in the past how The Kliq would mistreat new stars, causing HBK to have an altercation with Rock as well.

Since then, Bret Hart has talked about how he and Owen Hart helped Dwayne when he was new to the scene. The Hitman also recalled how Triple H and The Heartbreak Kid gave Dwayne a hard time. Still, Hart is happy that Rocky was able to overcome the treatment from the tag team partners.

"He (Triple H) was always out to get The Rock. Shawn was out to get him and they just worked on him, and worked on him, and worked on him. And I left. [The Rock] was still in the doghouse with those guys. They wanted him [out] as bad as they wanted me out. Like, they were after him. And, for me, maybe a year later, he started getting his break and he started to take off in WWE." Hart added, "and I'm so glad he overcame their petty bulls--t."

Over the years, Triple H and The Brahma Bull have mended their relationship. Most notably, the People's Champion even congratulated WWE's Chief Content Officer on his 25th anniversary with the company with a special message.

The Rock approached Triple H for a WWE WrestleMania match

On an episode of Sportsbible Stories, Levesque mentioned how his former rival approached him for a match at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, nothing came to fruition due to Johnson's movie schedule.

"He (Dwayne Johnson) came to me and was like, 'Hey dude, I got one more in me. I wanna do it with you. I want you and I to have that WrestleMania moment and let's do it at WrestleMania.' It turned out that it was for the following year. So we had done this video for it and we were ready to go for it and somewhere along the time of that year, his movie career sort of changed. He was like, 'Oh man, I'm not gonnna be able to do this, the timing just doesn't work out right and I can't pass up this other opportunity.' No problem. But that's really where we were headed."

Which WWE Superstar do you want The Rock to face once he returns to wrestling? Share your picks below!

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far