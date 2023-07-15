Did WWE tease new SmackDown faction spearheaded by former champion? Piecing together the clues

This week's episode of SmackDown featured several noteworthy moments. From Shotzi's gripping promo to Bobby Lashley's return, the July 14 episode of the blue brand left fans wanting more. Speaking of Lashley, The All Mighty teased the revival of his former stable, however, in a new avatar.

Bobby Lashley returned to SmackDown during a backstage segment. The former WWE Champion met The Street Profits in the parking lot. Lashley invited Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to join him for a ride, apparently teasing a new version of The Hurt Business.

The original Hurt Business comprising Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin, was introduced to the WWE Universe on RAW in 2020. Cedric Alexander joined the group later in the year, completing the four-man faction.

The Hurt Business found great success under MVP's guidance, with Lashley capturing his first WWE Championship by defeating The Miz in a lumberjack match in March on an episode of RAW. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander had already won the RAW Tag Team Titles from The New Day.

However, the stable's implosion at the height of its popularity left fans stunned. Benjamin and Alexander were the first to be booted out of the group. The duo would later get their payback by attacking Lashley.

A reunion was teased on the January 9, 2023, episode of RAW when MVP approached Lashley with an offer to re-form the group. However, the storyline was quietly dropped altogether in May.

Bobby Lashley's new storyline is expected to continue on WWE SmackDown next week

Lashley has been a major player on the blue brand for months. He returned to the Friday show this week to kick off a new storyline with The Street Profits. The storyline is expected to continue next week.

Fans should note that the July 21, 2023, episode of SmackDown will air on FS1 instead of the FOX Network. WWE has only advertised one match for the show so far; the second Fatal Four Way match in the United States Championship Invitational.

Also, Roman Reigns will return to set the rules of engagement with Jey Uso. It remains to be seen what else will go down on the show.