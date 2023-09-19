Did WWE use The Rock's return to hide the turbulent environment backstage? Analyzing what we know so far

The Rock made an unexpected return on the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, leaving a significant impact as the Stamford-based promotion was able to generate a massive viewership from his appearance. The comeback of The People's Champion also raised speculation about a potential dream match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

One of the possible reasons behind this surprise comeback could be the Hollywood writers' strike, which has led to John Cena's full-time schedule in the company for a certain period. Moreover, some people believe since SmackDown was the first WWE show after the merger with UFC, the Stamford-based promotion wanted to make Rock's return a big deal.

Another possible reason for The Rock's appearance could be to divert attention from the backstage chaos that is currently happening in WWE. There have been reports that the company plans to lay off some of its staff in the upcoming weeks, with employees asked to work remotely by CEO Nick Khan.

Some staff members have already been released from the company in line with these reports. Rock's appearance can help to shift the focus of fans away from the backstage turmoil, as the main attention is on The People's Champion. WWE has also faced backlash due to major cuts and layoffs in the past.

The Rock already teased his in-ring return

Before his appearance on the blue brand, The Rock appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where he openly discussed his upcoming plans and the possibility of an in-ring return to the company. The Hollywood megastar revealed that a match between him and Roman Reigns was originally planned to take place at WrestleMania 39, but plans never came to fruition due to the merger deal.

Furthermore, he hinted at a clash against The Tribal Chief at next year's WrestleMania, stating that it would be the first edition of the Premium Live Event after the merger. For those unaware, WrestleMania 40 is set to be a two-night event beginning on Saturday, April 6, at 7:00 PM at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

A match between Roman Reigns and The People's Champion would undoubtedly be the biggest attraction for this event, given the fans' anticipation of this matchup over the years. The personal connection between these two stars also adds an emotional layer to this rivalry.

If Roman Reigns enters WrestleMania 40 to clash with The Rock, it would be interesting to see whether The People's Champion can dethrone The Tribal Chief and capture his Undisputed Universal Championship.

If Roman Reigns enters WrestleMania 40 to clash with The Rock, it would be interesting to see whether The People's Champion can dethrone The Tribal Chief and capture his Undisputed Universal Championship.