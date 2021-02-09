"Didn’t want to get injured" - Edge reveals his mindset on getting injured at WWE Backlash

Edge returned to WWE at the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match and surprised everyone with his amazing performance. However, his triumphant return did not last long as he was injured at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

After a solid showing at WrestleMania 36 against Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match, Edge was challenged by Orton to a 'wrestling match' which would not have any other stipulations. Advertised as the 'greatest wrestling match ever', the two had a lot to live up to. Unfortunately, an injury to Edge during the match, where he tore his triceps, threw a spanner in the works. Edge was out of action for the rest of 2020. The Rated-R Superstar returned during the 2021 Royal Rumble event.

Speaking about his injury at Backlash during an interview with Vicente Beltran, Edge opened up about his mindset going into the pay-per-view. He revealed that all he wanted at the time was to get back into the wrestling scene, but that was put to a stop thanks to the injury.

“Then we get to Backlash and I am super excited about that. Just to get in and wrestle, that’s all I wanted to do. I just wanted to back in and exchange wrestling holds and do it with one the best that is ever done it. Didn’t want to get injured but that’s what happened. Sometimes I push myself a little too hard but that’s the way I am wired, I don’t know.”

"Now we are trying to make this fairy tale" - Edge on his 2021 Royal Rumble win

In 2021, Edge was announced for the Royal Rumble unlike the previous year, where his entrance had been one of the biggest surprises of the night. Edge revealed that he knew that last year's story could not be recreated. The Rated-R Superstar thought it was a better idea to simply make an announcement about his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble match this year.

“Now here we are, fast forward to this Royal Rumble and I didn’t want to try to recreate last year because it is not possible. We can’t have nine years off again and this comeback story, so I thought that it was a good idea to announce that I was going to be in it and kind of state, basically, my mission statement as to why Edge is coming back and this is what Edge is coming back to do."

"So if chapter one of this second half of my book got cut off, well here is where we picked up and this is where I wanted to get to. And now we fast forward into that and now we are trying to make this fairy tale… take it whatever it goes."

Currently, Edge is the WWE Royal Rumble winner and can decide to face anyone he wants at WrestleMania. Whether he will choose the WWE Championship, the WWE Universal Championship, or the NXT Championship, remains to be seen.