'Dirty' interference, business as usual - 4 Possible finishes for The Wolfdogs vs. The D'Angelo Family for NXT Tag Team titles

The D'Angelo Family will defend their NXT Tag Team titles on next week's episode. The Wolfdogs - Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker - will challenge the Champions after winning the 2024 Dusty Classic Tag Team Tournament.

After dealing with OTM at NXT Vengeance Day, Corbin and Breakker would present the biggest challenge to The Family's run with the titles. The former United States Champion has been reinvigorated after being paired with Breakker. Does that mean it will lead to a title swap on Tuesday?

Corbin may stay in NXT, but Bron Breakker's move to the main roster has been teased over the last two months. He participated in the 2024 Royal Rumble and has appeared with General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce.

Who will leave next week's episode of NXT with the gold? Below are four possible finishes for the tag team title match between The D'Angelo Family and The Wolfdogs.

#4. The D'Angelo Family wins clean

Will The Don and The Underboss of NXT walk out with their titles?

The tag team division in NXT has been heating up lately, as evidenced by the strong performances by Nathan Frazer/Axiom, Edris Enofe/Malik Blade, and the LWO.

Several viable teams could dethrone The Family, but The Wolfdogs are a formidable team. To cement their reign in NXT, The Don and The Underboss could cleanly beat the hottest tag team of the brand.

It would then set them on a path for Stand & Deliver and possibly a multi-team match. If Breakker was sticking around, then they'd likely win the titles. But with so many other teams now ready, The Family could cleanly beat The Wolfdogs.

#3. The Wolfdogs win the titles without resorting to underhanded tactics

The D'Angelo Family has done a good job with the titles, but the chemistry between Corbin and Breakker has been a welcome addition in 2024. It started as an awkward pairing, but the partnership produced gold once they started to mesh in promos.

Corbin has played off of Breakker's kookiness, and it has worked well. It's brought out another side of The Lone Wolf and made him the most interesting he's been in a long time.

This is also the closest that Baron Corbin has been to being a face in WWE. The payoff may be to have The Wolfdogs pick up a clean win over the Champions and bring the division into Stand & Deliver.

#2. OTM helps The Wolfdogs win the NXT Tag Team titles

Despite losing definitively to the Champions twice, OTM still feels like they are owed a title match. Jaida Parker will face The Family's Adrianna Rizzo on the same episode, but that may not be the only time that OTM is present for Family business.

It would be best for that feud to finally end since nothing big came from it. But since the heels won't accept defeat and move on, they could interfere to cost their rivals the titles.

That interference could then set up another showdown with higher stakes. Perhaps the losing team leaves NXT or must disband. Whatever the case, it wouldn't be a shock if OTM interfered.

#1. Dominik Mysterio interferes to help The D'Angelo Family retain

Dominik crossed paths with Bron Breakker in the Royal Rumble.

Dominik Mysterio eliminated Bron Breakker from the 2024 Royal Rumble match. It ended his run in the contest and was reportedly the spot for Brock Lesnar. Lesnar was also rumored to face Dominik at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

With his recent appearances on RAW and SmackDown, it seems like Bron is headed to the main roster. For that reason, The Wolfdogs will probably fail in their bid to win tag team gold. An easy way to blow it all up would be to have Dominik interfere, causing The Family to retain.

It would cause tension between Corbin and Breakker and also likely signal Bron's end in NXT. He can then move on to the main roster while The Family can defend the titles in a multi-team match at Stand & Deliver.