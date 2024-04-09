Disappointing title change, Unfortunate botch & more - 5 mistakes WWE made at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL was without a doubt the greatest WWE event of all time. The show officially announced a new era under Triple H and it was clear that times were changing.

The main event of Night Two was seen as the most entertaining finale of the story between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, where Rhodes finally captured the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While it was an entertaining weekend for WWE fans, there were still a handful of mistakes that wrestling fans have since addressed online.

#5. Was Randy Orton buried?

Many WWE fans believe that Randy Orton not even being part of the pin in the United States Championship match means that he was buried as part of the show. The Viper was knocked out by Logan Paul back at Elimination Chamber which prevented him from battling for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania and this was his revenge.

Instead, he was unable to capture the United States Championship and wasn't even part of the pin that ended the match. This could mean that it's Kevin Owens and Paul who take the story forward and Orton could be moved onto a new feud.

#4. The end of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match fell flat

The Six-Pack Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship was a little chaotic with R-Truth believing it was a tag team match and trying to pin Finn Balor, before the SmackDown Tag Team Championship was won by Austin Theory and Grayson Waller and the match continued.

There was a point where the ladder almost buckled on Damian Priest which led to WWE officials trying to end the match and when Truth did finally climb the ladder, he took so long to climb and reach the belts, that the ending seemed to fall flat for many fans.

#3. John Cena buried Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa destroyed John Cena in Saudi Arabia last year and it was thought that he would go on to do some impressive things on SmackDown after this match but he has seemingly just been left behind.

Last night John Cena came out and attacked Sikoa and Roman Reigns. While that could be to set up another match between the two men, it was also a part-time star making his return and destroying Solo, who didn't deserve to be buried in that way after how much input he has had in The Bloodline Saga over the past few weeks.

#2 Jimmy vs. Jey Uso wasn't the match fans expected

Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso was the brother vs. brother match that many fans were looking forward to after months of issues between the two. Jey left The Bloodline following SummerSlam 2023 and his brother behind, and Jimmy held a grudge that led to him costing his twin brother multiple championship bouts.

Many believe this match didn't seem to have the chemistry that fans hoped it would and seemed to fall flat instead of being the show stealer that it was pushed to be.

#1. Sami Zayn's win over Gunther didn't seem like a popular decision

Sami Zayn's win over Chad Gable a few weeks ago on RAW wasn't a popular decision for the WWE Universe and fans have since been pushing for Gable to be added to the match. The Alpha Academy member played a part in the story but wasn't part of the match on WrestleMania Night One, where Zayn picked up the win.

The fact that Zayn took two Powerbombs and was all but pinned a few seconds before he was able to hit the Brainbuster has led to many fans being upset with this being the way Gunther lost his title and his lengthy streak.

