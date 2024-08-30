Do Drew McIntyre and CM Punk hate each other in real-life? Rare unseen WWE photo spills the beans on their relationship

The feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk has arguably been the highlight of WWE programming in 2024. The next chapter of their intense rivalry is set to unfold at Bash in Berlin, where they will face each other in a Strap Match.

However, ahead of this highly anticipated match, an off-screen photo of the two has surfaced online, sparking interest among fans. In the picture, Punk and McIntyre are seen talking together before a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, suggesting that they have a much better relationship in real life than their on-screen personas might suggest. So, it can be said that they do not hate each other in reality.

Given that McIntyre and Punk are professionals, this is no surprise. Reports have also indicated that the two have been working closely together to make the rivalry feel even more personal and compelling for the audience.

Former WWE writer predicts Drew McIntyre to emerge victorious at Bash in Berlin

After his loss to Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam earlier this month, CM Punk will be looking to even the score with a win at Bash in Berlin. However, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. doesn't believe Punk will emerge victorious.

In a recent episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. claimed McIntyre would win the Strap Match in Germany, making it two consecutive victories for the Scottish Warrior. He also mentioned that Punk could win the final bout if they had a third match in their ongoing feud.

"I'm gonna say that Drew McIntyre wins two times in a row over CM Punk, two times in a row. Why not? Cody handled Seth Rollins, why can't Drew handle CM Punk? And then maybe Punk gets the last one, so it's not even, but the last one was CM Punk. So I say Drew McIntyre goes over for a second time in the Leather Strap Match," he said.

It will be interesting to see which of the two superstars reign supreme at WWE Bash in Berlin.

