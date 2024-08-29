Surprising finish to CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin predicted by ex-WWE writer

CM Punk will go head-to-head against Drew McIntyre at WWE Bash in Berlin. A former WWE writer recently predicted a surprising finish of the bout.

The Best in the World has feuded with The Scottish Warrior for several months. After suffering a loss to McIntyre at SummerSlam, Punk challenged him to a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin. The 45-year-old will now look to defeat his fierce rival and retrieve his bracelet this Saturday in the German capital. On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted the outcome of this highly-anticipated clash.

The Hollywood star believes McIntyre will emerge victorious again at Bash in Berlin to possibly set up a third match between them at WrestleMania 41, where Punk would finally win:

"I think this might be Drew's match and I think it might be Drew's night again. And the reason I think that is I think, eventually, Punk will get his WrestleMania moment. It could be against Drew. He could be down to zero and he just needs one more try at him, one more bite at the apple. And maybe 'Mania is too far away for that to happen. But you're saying to yourself, 'could he put Drew over two times in a row?' I'm telling you 'he could,'" he said. [From 07:23 to 07:48]

The former writer pointed out that Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins three times in a row, claiming Drew could do the same to Punk, with the only difference being that the latter would win the third match:

"I'm gonna say that Drew McIntyre wins two times in a row over CM Punk, two times in a row. Why not? Cody handled Seth Rollins, why can't Drew handle CM Punk? And then maybe Punk gets the last one, so it's not even, but the last one was CM Punk. So I say Drew McIntyre goes over for a second time in the Leather Strap Match." [From 08:40 to 09:03]

Vince Russo thinks CM Punk will win at WWE Bash in Berlin

While Drew McIntyre defeated CM Punk at SummerSlam, former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes The Best in the World will 1000% come out of Bash in Berlin as the victor.

The wrestling veteran explained on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show that the Stamford-based company booked a Strap Match to avoid having McIntyre pinned:

"The reason bro why they are doing the Strap Match is so Drew doesn't have to get pinned, so you won't hurt Drew. This is what I mean about the predictability of this company, 1000% [...] 1000% CM Punk is going over in this Strap Match, and Drew will probably get his heat back after the match, trap CM Punk bro, so we can continue on with this," he said.

It would be interesting to see which of these former writers' predictions would be correct.

