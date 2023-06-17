Do Jimmy and Jey Uso hate Roman Reigns in real-life? Their rocky relationship explored

Jimmy and Jey Uso put an end to their ties with Roman Reigns this week on SmackDown. Jey Uso superkicked his way out of The Bloodline. Jimmy then joined his brother as the two stood tall over a fallen Tribal Chief. Fans might think the animosity is as real behind the scenes as it is on camera.

For those wondering, the heat between Jimmy and Jey Uso and Roman Reigns is part of their ongoing storyline. The Usos are extremely close with the Tribal Chief behind the scenes. They are family members in real life and basically grew up together.

Though WWE has portrayed them as Roman’s cousins for as long as the three have been with the company, this is not what the twins claim to be in real life. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions stated during an interview with Chris Van Vliet that Roman is their uncle.

The trio are part of the illustrious Anoa'i family. Other notable members of the family include The Rock, Yokozuna and Umaga. The Great One is arguably the most popular and most successful member of the family. He was also the first third generation member of the family to enter the pro wrestling business.

Jimmy and Jey Uso arrived on the main roster several years before Roman Reigns made his presence known. The Usos made their RAW debut alongside Tamina Snuka in a storyline attack on The Hart Dynasty (Tyson Kidd, David Hart Smith and Natalya). The rest was history.

Jimmy and Jey Uso take out Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso snapped at Night of Champions when he cost Roman and Solo Sikoa their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The older twin was betrayed by Solo Sikoa on the following episode of SmackDown.

The latest edition of the blue brand witnessed yet another shocking turn of events as Main Event Jey Uso made his decision. The 37-year-old took out the Tribal Chief with a superkick in one of the most shocking moments in WWE history.

Jimmy also sprang into action as he helped his twin take out their brother, Solo Sikoa. The duo then took out Roman with a double superkick, dissolving their allegiance to The Bloodline once and for all. It remains to be seen where The Usos will go next.

