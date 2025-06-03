Do Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have issues backstage in WWE? What we know about their relationship

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, one of the most captivating on-screen couples in WWE, have been making waves since last year. But ever since The Miracle Kid returned from her break, she has been a bit cold towards the 28-year-old. Mysterio has not been seen accompanying Morgan to the ring lately, which was once an inevitable sight for fans.

The two lovebirds have not been seen interacting much on RAW lately. This has posed a serious question among fans about whether they have any issues backstage. However, that is not the case. There are no real-life issues between "Dirty" Dom and the former Women's World Champion.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan were seen attending the 2025 Netflix Tudum event together as a WWE couple. This was enough to clear the air that there are no tensions between them backstage or in real life. A major reason why both superstars have been a little cold towards each other on RAW is due to their ongoing storyline.

Morgan is seemingly unhappy with Mysterio after she spotted Roxanne Perez flirting with "Dirty" Dom in her absence. This appears to be the reason why their on-screen relationship has turned a bit tumultuous ever since The Miracle Kid returned from hiatus. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks.

Are Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio dating each other in real life?

The on-screen chemistry between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan has often blurred the lines between reality and kayfabe. Given this, another query that often remains trending among a lot of fans is whether the two stars are dating each other behind the scenes.

The answer to this is NO! Morgan and Mysterio aren't a real-life couple. Their on-screen relationship is purely part of WWE's storyline, and it is professional. "Dirty" Dom has been married to his long-time partner, Marie Juliette, since 2024 and has been happily living with her. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan is currently single, and there are no current reports of her having a romantic relationship.

In past interviews, the former Women's World Champion revealed that she was currently focused on carving her legacy in the Stamford-based promotion. Morgan and Dominik share a very good friendship, which continues to shine and enhance their on-screen chemistry.

