Do Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio already have a target on their backs? Analyzing blockbuster feud

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have run roughshod over the RAW roster for a year. Mami and her Dom Dom have caused trouble for many WWE Superstars, but it seems they now have a massive target on their backs – courtesy of Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill.

With mixed tag team matches starting to get traction under the Triple H regime, Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill can potentially ally against Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Ideally, this match would take place at a WWE Premium Live Event in the near future.

However, WWE would need to keep the momentum with Ripley and Mysterio strong should they decide to put the pair in a storyline feud with Rhodes and Cargill. Judgment Day has developed a habit of interrupting the American Nightmare on RAW weekly.

For Rhodes, fending off the men in the faction has never been easier since he got his close friends Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in his corner. Plus, including Jey Uso in the storyline adds to Judgment Day’s troubles because what was previously three-on-four is now even.

The American Nightmare might need to pull off another powerplay and bring Jade Cargill to RAW as soon as possible if he wants the Rhea Ripley problem sorted before Survivor Series 2023. Perhaps it’s time he got Brandi Rhodes to do the talking again and Cargill to do the kicking.

Rhea Ripley’s last televised appearance transpired on the September 11, 2023, episode of RAW, where she defended her Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. Both competitors were assaulted by the returning Nia Jax and put on the shelf.

Fightful Select reported that Ripley missed WWE shows because she’s still on her time off from television. The Nightmare was spotted in Australia with fiancé Buddy Murphy a few days after running her injury angle on RAW.

She also shared a heartfelt message for him on his birthday.

It remains to be seen if she’ll show up on the go-home episode of RAW for Fastlane.

