Cody Rhodes and The Rock working in cahoots? Analyzing his eyebrow-raising comments from WWE RAW

Fans have been trying to predict Cody Rhodes’ future ever since The Rock teased a potential match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare cut a promo on WWE RAW that was considered a major tease for The Bloodline’s future.

Cody Rhodes may have hinted at working in cahoots with The Rock with his “We’re not in the third innings anymore” promo on WWE RAW this week. It is possible that the whole promo could foreshadow the Great One’s involvement in helping Rhodes finish his story.

Rocky could interfere in the rumored Rhodes vs. Reigns II match at WrestleMania 40. The Brahma Bull’s involvement could cost the Tribal Chief his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the Grandest Stage of them All.

Rock’s interference could set up a match between him and Roman Reigns for Night 2. WWE could also book Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes for Royal Rumble or Elimination in order to have a proper build-up for the potential showdown between the cousins.

Rhodes is heavily rumored to move to SmackDown as Jey Uso’s replacement. The American Nightmare plucked Main Event Jey from Friday Night SmackDown and brought him to Monday Night RAW at Payback 2023.

Cody Rhodes to be part of a huge match at Survivor Series 2023?

Cody Rhodes was interrupted by the Judgment Day during the kick-off promo on RAW this week. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh tried to jump Rhodes but were fended off by Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

All eight men were involved in a massive brawl during and after the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match in the main event of the show. This could be a prelude to Rhodes, Jey, Owens, and Zayn versus The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh at Survivor Series 2023.

Speaking of McDonagh, the Irish Ace might just have made himself a new member of the faction with his actions in the main event of RAW this week. However, do not assume that it is that straightforward.