Do Sheamus and Edge have the same injury? Know why the WWE legend had to retire but not The Celtic Warrior

Sheamus and Edge are set to face off tonight on WWE SmackDown. This will be the first time both stars will fight each other in a one-on-one match, and it's more interesting since both stars have suffered the same career-threatening injury.

Edge and Sheamus suffered the same injury in the past, spinal stenosis. This caused The Rated-R Superstar's initial retirement in 2011. The Celtic Warrior was diagnosed with one in 2018 but was able to continue his wrestling career after his recovery. From the looks of it, there's a straightforward reason why.

Sheamus' case is seemingly not that severe compared to the Hall of Famer. Dave Meltzer also noted that the injury might affect The Brawling Brutes' member later on as he grows older, stating that it could shorten his career, but he could still have a healthy life like Stone Cold Steve Austin.

On the other hand, the wrestling legend returned to the ring after nine years through stem cell therapy, surgery, and physical training.

How was Sheamus able to recover from his injury?

It would be interesting to see how both men's first singles match against each other goes.

From the looks of it, The Celtic Warrior had to undergo the same recovery journey as Edge.

In an interview in 2020, Sheamus revealed that during his time away, he remained active, went to therapy, and focused on his health. Not only that, he felt much better than compared to when he was younger.

"I used that time really well, I went to physiotherapy, went to boxing, kickboxing. I got myself in the best shape possible, dropped 40lbs. I feel better, look better, and I've never been hungrier to get back in the ring. For me, the first ten years were just a warm-up. This is the real deal now. I'm just starting, mate. I'm telling you my body feels amazing. I feel better at 42 than I did at 32."

Edge's upcoming appearance at WWE SmackDown will be a special one

For multiple reasons, the August 18, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will be extra memorable for the Hall of Famer. He is set to compete in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, and will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his career.

Some speculate that tonight could be Edge's final match in WWE, and he is set to retire. If this is true, the wrestling legend has had a remarkable career.