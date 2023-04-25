Do Triple H and CM Punk still hate each other? Know their real-life relationship after rumored meeting at WWE RAW

CM Punk and Triple H didn't have the best off-screen relationship during the former's time with WWE. The Game's dislike for the current AEW star stemmed from the comparisons that were being drawn between them, especially after HHH was referred to as the "CM Punk of WWE."

Additionally, Triple H and Shawn Michaels tried to bury him when Punk first joined WWE. While that didn't work in their favor, a bitter relationship brewed between The Game and the Chicago native. Furthermore, their feud in 2011 and HHH's victory over Punk at Night of Champions acted as one of the final nails in the coffin.

However, since Punk's exit in 2014, it seems that The Game's stance has slightly changed towards CM Punk. Back in 2022, WrestleVotes revealed the slight change of heart The Game had towards CM Punk. This was around the same time that rumors of CM Punk returning to WWE were a massive hit among fans.

“I did ask over the last couple of days, and it has softened a little bit from what I understand. I still think there’s animosity, I still think there’s a lot of pieces that need to be picked up between the two of them specifically.... So to say that doors closed is ridiculous on anybody’s part, especially in this ‘war’ that’s happening right now… I would say never say never. Absolutely."

CM Punk's presence at RAW backstage has served as an indication to many that The Second City Saint could be keeping the doors to a future return to WWE open. With his relationship with AEW seemingly on tenterhooks, it remains to be seen how things will pan out.

CM Punk and Triple H met backstage on WWE Raw

When CM Punk left WWE in 2014, the company sent him his papers on his wedding day. As per the company and authorities, it was pure coincidence, but Punk thought it was otherwise.

Since his 2014 walkout, Punk wasn't seen at any WWE event or backstage in any capacity until rumors started to circulate before the April 24, 2023, episode of WWE RAW.

Reportedly, CM Punk arrived backstage and had a brief conversation with Triple H before security asked Punk to leave the building. It's believed that it was Vince McMahon's call to have Punk escorted from the building since he's still under an AEW contract.

