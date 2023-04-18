Trish Stratus' attack on Becky Lynch last week stunned many WWE fans across the world. She explained her behavior in the latest episode of RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer entered the ring with a brand-new entrance video as she revealed she was the one who ambushed Lita last week as well.

Trish explained her reasoning for the attack, making it evident that she felt underappreciated. She further claimed to be the driving force behind the growth of the women performers in WWE. The on-screen rivalry between Lynch and Stratus appears to be intense. Wrestlers with real-life hostility outside the ring were involved in some of the most epic feuds in professional wrestling. It's when the audience isn't sure if the hostility in the ring is due to excellent acting or because the actors want to rip each other apart for real. Is this also true for Lynch and Stratus?

Despite their ongoing conflict, Trish Stratus has praised Lynch in multiple interviews, describing her as an incredibly hard worker and a super talent.

Additionally, Becky Lynch only had kind things to say about her on-screen rival. Following her match at WrestleMania 39, she spoke with ESPN and praised Stratus for being a pleasure to work with in the ring. She stated:

"It’s surreal. To be walking in with my teenage idol as tag team champion. To be able to come back like they have, without skipping a beat, is just incredible. I never got to see them perform live in person when I was a fan, so while I was watching the apron, I felt like the teenage me would have lost her mind." [H/T eWrestlingNews]

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch could face off in a dream match soon.

The two wrestlers vying for the title of greatest of all time in their respective sports will always pique people's interest.

Most WWE fans believe Trish Stratus to be the greatest female wrestler in the company's history. With her recent success over the past few years, Becky Lynch has many things like main eventing and winning both titles at WrestleMania.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Meltzer says Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus is happening at Summerslam. Isn't that too far? Meltzer says Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus is happening at Summerslam. Isn't that too far? https://t.co/ECkCYxixyJ

Lita vs. Becky appeared to be the biggest match of the year in 2022 due to connections in their backgrounds. However, with Stratus established as a heel, the feud between her and The Man could intensify.

The majority of Lynch's fans currently rank her as the most well-liked female wrestler, and fights like these will only help her clinch that position.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes