Logan Paul walked into WWE to a largely adverse reaction from fans in 2021, but today, he is one of the top picks to win the Money in the Bank contract.

What changed? Let's take a look.

Paul is a highly controversial figure owing to horrendous incidents in the past that also played a crucial role in boosting his worldwide popularity. He has since tried his hand at multiple mediums of entertainment.

Logan Paul was met with a hostile judgment from WWE fans who didn't want another celebrity in high-profile matches at the cost of other talented wrestlers. Things were particularly favorable for Paul, who even received a title match, and this didn't sit well with many in the WWE Universe.

However, the controversial YouTuber proved his mettle inside the ring, delivering impressive performances. He was first noticed for his in-ring skills at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik in a tag team match.

Paul and Miz won against The Mysterios, but the A-Lister immediately betrayed his tag team partner, attacking him on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Maverick took revenge against The Miz win, a win over the Grand Slam Champion at SummerSlam 2022.

Logan Paul's next match was against Roman Reigns when he challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Paul lost the match, but he impressed everyone with his in-ring prowess.

He was just as good in his feud against Seth Rollins and had genuinely won the crowd over with his dedication to the sport. Paul is still not as unanimously loved by the WWE Universe as Bad Bunny, but his critics have significantly reduced in numbers.

Will Logan Paul win Money in the Bank 2023? Analyzing backstage plans

Previous backstage reports claimed that WWE's creative team was considering Logan Paul as the Money in the Bank winner this year, but Triple H has allegedly opposed the decision.

However, new reports claim that Triple H is not against the idea should the WWE creative team pick Paul to win MITB 2023.

LA Knight is the only WWE Superstar who edges Logan Paul as a top pick amongst fans. Fans desperately want the SmackDown Superstar to get his hands on the coveted briefcase as they believe it will add to the entertainment.

However, WWE could still pick Logan Paul over LA Knight because of his worldwide popularity that extends beyond the wrestling fanbase. The company signed him to draw more eyeballs. They can hit the jackpot with Paul carrying the briefcase in all his engagements, building more curiosity around the WWE product.

On the surface, it might seem unfair for Logan Paul to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match over other competitors. But it would be a good business decision, and fans impressed with his wrestling skills will find it less objectionable.

