Does Bianca Belair hate Naomi in real life? What we know

Bianca Belair and Naomi were involved in an emotional segment on SmackDown. The two stars, who were once best friends, parted ways after The Glow admitted that she was Jade Cargill's attacker. The revelation left Belair stunned, and she walked out of the ring in tears. Since then, a lot of fans have been wondering whether The EST actually hates Naomi in real life.

The short answer to this is "No!" Bianca Belair and Naomi have no real-life animosity. Regardless of how their on-screen relationship is, they are very good friends in real life. Their heart-melting SmackDown segment was purely a part of WWE's storytelling where the two stars were playing their roles to build a storyline.

Belair and Naomi are often spotted together having fun in real life. They keep sharing glimpses of their lives behind the scenes on social media. Not only that, but their friendship has also been seen in their viral TikToks. Well, it is quite evident that the former Women's Tag Team Champions share an inseparable bond outside of WWE.

However, their on-screen characters are at odds for now. Naomi's betrayal—lying to Belair about attacking Cargill—hurt The EST. Meanwhile, The Glow insisted that she had done it for Bianca. This situation has created a real dilemma between the two stars on SmackDown.

Does Bianca Belair hate Jade Cargill?

Another query that fans often have is regarding the real-life relationship between Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. The two were best friends before The Storm was attacked on SmackDown last November. But the keyword here is "were." Since Cargill's return, WWE has not shown them sharing a word at all.

So, does that mean there is real-life heat between them? Well, that is not the case. There are no reports of any backstage drama between the two women. What's being shown on SmackDown is just a part of WWE's storyline. The creative wants to build tension and keep fans guessing about what is next to come.

Therefore, no significant interactions between Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have been shown on TV as of now. But it is worth noting that during her entrance last night on SmackDown, the two gave each other a cold staredown on the entrance ramp.

It was a subtle moment, but it signified that there could be some underlying on-screen tensions between the two stars moving forward. However, there is no rift between Belair and Cargill in real life.

